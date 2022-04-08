Around 2,000 tonnnes of waste was illegally tipped at a site in Huddersfield in less than three weeks.

It was dumped between December 22 and January 10 at the Colne Vale Road site in Milnsbridge.

The Environment Agency has now issued an enforcement notice to the operator of the site to remove the waste.

It is a criminal offence to store waste without the proper exemption or environmental permit. The strict rules are designed to help prevent fires and protect people and the environment.

The Environment Agency said waste crime "seriously damages" the environment and puts communities at risk.

Last year, it prosecuted nearly 100 individuals and companies for offences, with fines exceeding £900,000, 28 custodial sentences and £1 million of confiscation orders.

In 2020, the agency also stopped illegal activity at 722 sites and inspected hundreds of shipping containers which prevented the illegal export of more than 11,000 tonnes of waste.

Courts are now seizing more assets from more criminals and putting more of them behind bars.