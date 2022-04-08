A boy has been taken to hospital after falling through the roof of a building in Huddersfield.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to Causeway Crescent, Linthwaite, at 4.04pm today (Friday 8 April) to reports that two boys had fallen through a roof.

One of the boys was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Credit: MEN Media

People in the area reported a large emergency presence at the scene.

One witness said there was "a load of emergency service vehicles", with another saying: "There was more than five appliances at the scene and a load of emergency service vehicles."