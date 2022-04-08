Hull City's millionaire owner, Acun Ilicali, to take 500 fans on luxury holiday to Turkey
Hull's new millionaire owner is to take 500 fans on an all expenses paid holiday to a five-star resort in Turkey this summer.
Acun Ilicali pitched the idea at a fans Q&A event on Thursday.
250 fans, plus one guest each, will have a chance to be chosen from a lottery draw to take a long away trip to Antalya in June.
He told the event, "It will be a fantastic five days, enjoying it together and it will be refreshing after Covid. It's an all-inclusive hotel. You will just come and be our guest."
It comes after the he stopped by the club on Thursday to watch the team train.
Ilicali took over the club in January, after striking a £30million deal for the takeover. It ended a controversial 11-year spell under the ownership of the Allam family.