Hull's new millionaire owner is to take 500 fans on an all expenses paid holiday to a five-star resort in Turkey this summer.

Acun Ilicali pitched the idea at a fans Q&A event on Thursday.

250 fans, plus one guest each, will have a chance to be chosen from a lottery draw to take a long away trip to Antalya in June.

He told the event, "It will be a fantastic five days, enjoying it together and it will be refreshing after Covid. It's an all-inclusive hotel. You will just come and be our guest."

Acun Ilicali took over Hull City in January. Credit: PA

It comes after the he stopped by the club on Thursday to watch the team train.

Ilicali took over the club in January, after striking a £30million deal for the takeover. It ended a controversial 11-year spell under the ownership of the Allam family.