Increased stop and search powers have been put in place in an area of Leeds after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.

At 11.17am on Thursday morning, officers were called to a report of two young people being chased by a group of men armed with knives in Servia Drive, Woodhouse.

They found two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, near to the junction of Oatland Lane and Carlton Hill.

The 16-year-old had received stab wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

Both were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has now been put into place. It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

The order covers the area bordering York Road, Harehills Lane, Claypit Lane, the A58, the A61 and Woodhouse Lane.

Superintendent Russ Hughes said it is likely to be linked to rival groups involved in the supply of drugs at street level.

He added, "I want to reassure people that we remain very firmly committed to working proactively to keep our communities safe, and I hope they will be supportive of the approach we are taking."