'Kind hearted' solicitor died in fire that gutted her entire home near Harrogate

A woman who died in a fire which gutted her house near Harrogate was a 'wonderful' and 'vibrant' mother and solicitor.

Lynda Greenwood, 67, died when a blaze destroyed her £600,000 house in the quiet village of Brearton.

Neighbours raised the alarm on Saturday night after spotting smoke and flames at the property. Despite the efforts of four fire crews Lynda, who lived there alone, could not be rescued.

Her neighbours described her as a "sweet lady" with a "heart of gold."Lynda set up Greenwoods, in Knaresborough, as a family-run practice after having her daughter in 1991.

Greenwoods Solicitors announced: "We regret to inform you that our Partner, Lynda Greenwood, has sadly and suddenly passed away.

"We will continue providing you with legal advice and are able to deal with your legal matter as usual. Please be assured that the interests of our clients remain our utmost priority. Please bear with us during this very difficult time."The cause of the fire has yet to be established, as both the fire service and the police are continue their investigation. Police are urging anyone with information that could help with the inquiry to contact them.