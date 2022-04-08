Police name fatal stabbing victim found lying in Sheffield street

Richard Dentith was found with a stab wound.

A man who was stabbed and found lying unconscious in a Sheffield street has been named as 31-year-old Richard Dentith.

Emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am on Thursday where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, two people were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unconscious on a street in Sheffield.

A third man, 49, also remains in custody after being arrested on Thursday.

Mr Dentith was found unconscious on Grimesthorpe Road.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Dentith’s grieving family is being supported by specially trained officers, and has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Phil Etheridge, urged anyone with information to come forward to get answers to the victim's family.

He said: " We are working tirelessly to get answers for his family and even the smallest piece of information could help.

Uniformed officers will remain in the area conducting CCTV and door to door enquiries as the investigation continues.