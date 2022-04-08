A "predator" taxi driver, has been jailed after attempting to sexually assault a woman who was struggling to get home.

Khairul Ehsan, 43, of Navigation Way in Hull, gave his personal contact details to a customer whilst working.

She later rang Khairul when she was in need of safe transportation. The court heard the cabbie abused his position of trust and made sexual advances towards her.

Ehsan pleaded no guilty to attempted sexual assault but was found guilty of the crime.

He was jailed for 3 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 7 years.

Detective Sergeant Luke Albison praised courage and bravery of the victim.

He said: "I hope the outcome at court this week will provide her with some closure, reassured by the knowledge that this vile predator has been sentenced for his crime against her.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual assault, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible."