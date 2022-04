Two men have been found 'stargazing' on the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 3:30am on Friday to reports of pedestrians on the motorway near junction 34.

When they arrived, having stopped all traffic, they found two young males laid on the central reservation who told them they were 'stargazing'.

The force tweeted to say that "both were removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets."