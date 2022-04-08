Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unconscious on a street in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am on Thursday where the body was found with a stab wound.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, two men, aged 33 and 58, were arrested and are now in police custody. A third man, 49, also remains in custody after being arrested on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police remain in the area and are continuing their appeal for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, said: "There will be a large police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries. Please speak to an officer if you have any questions or concerns."