Two sisters who went missing from Kirklees more than four years ago have finally been found by police.Bernadett Berki and her sister Szimonetta, who are now 16 and 15, vanished from their home in Batley in March 2018.

Officers initially thought the schoolgirls, who are Hungarian, were with family or friends.It was thought they were with two women and a man or with their three-year-old niece, Leonetta Bogdan. Officers said they had ruled out any third-party involvement in their disappearance.Despite extensive searches and numerous police appeals, the girls were not found.

Last month, detectives made a breakthrough in the case after Bernadett was spotted in Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on March 23 at around 10pm.

Bernadett Berki was spotted in Halifax on March 23. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A CCTV image was released by police on April 4 in a bid for anyone with information, particularly members of the Hungarian community in West Yorkshire, to come forward.

Officers confirmed the good news that the sisters have been found safe and well.A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police thanked all those who assisted with enquiries.