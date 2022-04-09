Play Brightcove video

Footage from South Yorkshire Police

Police have released dramatic footage of a high-speed car chase which led to the arrest and conviction of a dangerous driver in Sheffield.

Filmed on 2 November last year, the video shows a white transit van speeding through traffic and mounting pavements after failing to stop.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Lewis Helliwell of Meadow Bank Road, Rotherham, was charged with dangerous driving.

Roads Policing Officer PC Will Lane said: “I requested that Helliwell stop after seeing dangerous overtake manoeuvres at speed during rush hour traffic.

“I had no idea who was driving the van or why they failed to stop. Law abiding drivers do not fail to stop for officer.

The car started overtaking, narrowly missing oncoming vehicles. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

“As roads policing officers our role is to create safer roads for road users and to disrupt and stop those who use our road network for criminality.

"When drivers fail to stop we will engage in a pursuit to apprehend those behind the wheel.

"When we engage in a pursuit we are consistently monitoring the risks to ourselves, other roads users and the wider community, so if the risks remain minimal we will pursue.

“Helliwell showed no regard for other road users and was only thinking about avoiding police contact."

Helliwell has now been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

PC Lane added: “I am pleased that Helliwell was handed a custodial sentence and hope it warns other road users that this behaviour will not be tolerated on South Yorkshire’s Roads."