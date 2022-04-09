Man left in life-threatening condition after Sheffield crash

A man's being left in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Sheffield last night (8 April).

Emergency services attended the collision on Staniforth Road at 9:40pm.

It's believed that a blue Volkswagen Golf collided with a 25-year-old man who was crossing the road.

He suffered a head injury, multiple fractures and remains in hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, failed to stop at the scene but later returned.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 8 April.

Dash-cam footage can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject title.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers.