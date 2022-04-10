West Yorkshire Police open investigation after man dies following incident in Wakefield
A man has died following an incident in Wakefield in the early hours of the morning, police say.
The victim was taken to hospital from Buckingham Court in the city suffering serious injuries, following Sunday morning's incident.
However he was later pronounced dead.
The area has been sealed off while forensic investigators search the scene.
One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police told ITV News Calendar.