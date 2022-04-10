Several people 'seriously injured' in Dewsbury house fire

An investigation is underway after several people were injured in a house fire in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Queen Street in the Kirklees, West Yorkshire, town just after midnight.

Police have confirmed to ITV News Calendar that several occupants of the house have been taken to hospital, some with "serious injuries" following the early Sunday morning blaze (April 10).

At the fire's height, multiple crews were called to tackle the flames.

Authorities confirmed an investigation is underway.