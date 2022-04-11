A man who kicked and stamped on a 58-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack at her home in North Nottinghamshire has been jailed for life.

Andrew Hurns, 32, inflicted life threatening injuries on his victim when he used her head "like a football" in the incident in Tunnel Road, Retford, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Moments after arriving in dark clothing and a balaclava on 24 November 2020, Hurns forced his way in and punched his victim to the ground.

He then used his steel toe-capped shoes to repeatedly kick and stamp on her head.

She suffered fractures to her eye sockets, cheekbones and a dislocated jaw.

During Hurns' sentencing hearing, the woman read a statement in which she said that her dog had been so traumatised by the attack that his character changed "fundamentally" in the weeks before his sudden death.

'I'm worried I will lose everything'

She said: "Hurns has wrecked my life as I knew it. He has ruined my looks.

"He has stamped, kicked and punched the expression off my face. He has broken my face and skull for reasons I cannot understand and seem only to be known to him.

"I cannot walk properly. I cannot see properly anymore, and I have lost all sense of smell. I am now unable to write, nor cook, nor clean, taking away my independence. My mind and memory have been altered by the attack. I now find myself incapable of working.

"I have found myself in a complete financial mess, as I am now unable to work. I am worried that I will lose everything that I have worked so hard to achieve since I was 18 years old."

The court heard Hurns and the woman were former colleagues and used to live on the same street but had no history of problems.

His motive had been for "financial gain" but he had never given any explanation, the jury was told.

Police officers called to the address after the attack found large amounts of blood on the floor and walls.

Hurns fled from an upstairs window, but he was arrested around an hour-an-a-half later at his home, where he had attempted to hide evidence by taking a shower and washing his bloodied clothes.

He made no comment when interviewed by police officers and later claimed he had been too drunk to remember what had happened.

Hurns later pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but denied intending to kill his victim.

But he was later convicted by a jury of attempted murder.

'Monstrous'

Hurns, of, Edgbaston Drive, Retford, who has previous convictions for burglary, violence and causing death by dangerous driving, was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Det Insp Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was one of the most shocking and distressing crimes I have had to deal with during my policing career.

"The level of violence used to a far smaller, defenceless female victim was almost beyond comprehension.

"She has spoken very frankly of the appalling impact Hurns' monstrous actions have had on her life and I would like to commend her for the bravery and dignity she has shown throughout the legal process.

"Whilst today’s very lengthy jail sentence can never undo the enormous harm she has suffered, I hope it will at least provide her with some degree of comfort."