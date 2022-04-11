A new marathon is being launched in Leeds honouring rugby league legend Rob Burrow's campaign to fund research into motor neurone disease.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will take place next year to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and the MND Association.

The former Leeds Rhinos player said: "It is wonderful to see the marathon return to the streets of Leeds and I know it will be a fantastic occasion.

"Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know that so much money will be raised by those taking part for so many great causes that are personal to each runner."

Since his diagnosis with MND in December 2019, Burrow and his family have campaigned to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.

A new MND care centre will be built in Leeds bearing his name, to support people living with MND and their families.

When will the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon take place?

Runners will line up on Sunday, 14 May 2023. The existing Leeds Half Marathon and a family fun run also set to take place on the same day.

What is the route?

The route will start and finish at Headingley Stadium. Credit: Run for All

The 26.2-mile circular route starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium.

Runners will leave the stadium and run through Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor towards the city centre before doubling back and going through Headingley and West Park on the Otley Road, beyond the ring road, towards Adel.

They will then run north east towards Eccup, before rejoining Otley Road near Bramhope.

The route continues to Otley, via Arthington and Pool in Wharfedale. Runners will hit the 17-mile mark in Otley, before returning for the last nine miles along the Leeds and Otley Road to the stadium.

How many places are there and how do I apply?

In recognition of his legacy at Leeds Rhinos, where Burrow wore the number seven shirt, there will be 7,777 places available for the event.

For more information go to the Run for All website.

Burrow's campaign has been supported by his former captain Kevin Sinfield.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, who has undertaken a number of challenges in honour of his friend and former teammate, is backing the event.

He said: "Seeing the launch of a dedicated event in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is an incredible feeling.

"This event is a vital next step in ensuring we raise even more money, and help to make Rob’s dream of opening a new MND care centre in Leeds a reality."

Esther Wakeman, chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: "I know many people across Yorkshire and the country will be very excited that this truly prestigious event is back.

"The money raised through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will help Leeds HospitalsCharity make this wonderful new centre a reality."

Sally Light, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association said: "Being announced as a charity partner of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a huge honour and will help us maintain that important momentum towards effective treatments and a cure for MND."