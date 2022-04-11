A crash which partially closed the M1 motorway in North Derbyshire is thought to have happened after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were shut between junctions 28 and 29, near Chesterfield, on Sunday, 10 April after a Seat car and a Vauxhall car collided.

Two cars collided in the incident. Credit: @DerbyshireRPU

In a tweet, Derbyshire Constabulary's roads policing unit said: "Initial enquiries suggest that driver of Seat fell asleep and crashed in to nearside barrier and the Vauxhall driver then crashed in to the back of it."

The force said those involved suffered only minor injuries and a full investigation is underway

The roads policing unit added: "Don't drive tired."