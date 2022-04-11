Hospital bosses in Grimsby have launched an investigation after the body of a dead patient was left in a side room for four days.

The incident happened at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, according to the Local Democracy Service.

No further details about the identity of the person, or how they died, have been disclosed. The body was taken to the hospital's mortuary four days after the person's death.

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said the family of the patient had been notified.

Chief executive Peter Reading said: "We are investigating an incident regarding a patient not being taken to our mortuary as soon as we'd expect.

"We have informed the family and I would like to, once again, offer my condolences and apologise to them. We are carrying out an investigation and will share the findings with the family once complete."

The incident has been reported to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Human Tissue Authority.

A spokesperson from the CQC said: "CQC inspectors were notified about this by the trust who are currently reviewing the incident. CQC will follow-up with the trust as part of our ongoing monitoring of services."