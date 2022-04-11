A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Wakefield.

Officers were called to a property in Buckingham Court, Wakefield, at 12.40am on Sunday, 10 April, and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw, from Wakefield.

Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we have specialist officers who are supporting his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."