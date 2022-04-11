A West Yorkshire MP has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a party 14 years ago.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected as the first Conservative MP for Wakefield in 2019, was found guilty after a nine-day trial.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court had heard how he was at a party at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008 when the incident happened.

He was sharing a room with two brothers when he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old.

The court heard that the complainant, who cannot be identified, was "distraught" and fled to tell his parents.

Police were called to the house and the boy reported the incident, telling officers Khan had asked him to "show me some porn" and told him he was a "good-looking boy".

The boy did not want to take it any further, but then went back to police when he found out Khan was standing as an MP.

Khan, from Wakefield, helped Prime Minister Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority in 2019 by taking the constituency in the so-called "red wall" of former Labour heartlands in the Midlands and northern England.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party but continued to stand as an MP. Labour are now calling for his immediate resignation.

Khan denied the sexual assault charge. But it took a jury around five hours to find him guilty.

He will be sentenced at a later date.