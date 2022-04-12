Two men have been arrested after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car after getting off a bus in Leeds.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was crossing Bradford Road in Stanningley when he was hit by a black BMW M2 shortly before 2.30pm on Monday, 11 April.

He was given first aid but died at the scene.

The driver of the M2 was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of a grey BMW X5, which was believed to have been travelling in tandem with the M2, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Fiona Allan, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young man losing his life.

"We would like to speak with anyone who saw or has phone or dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the BMW M2 and BMW X5 in the moments before the collision."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.