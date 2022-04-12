An officer was injured when the police van he was driving was involved in a crash with a tram in Sheffield.

The 48-year-old was driving with blue lights and emergency sirens on when his marked van and a SuperTram collided on Middlewood Road at aroun 5.40pm on Monday, 11 April.

He sustained a broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

A 28-year-old woman on board the tram also suffered minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them via the non-emergency number 101.