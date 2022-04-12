Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a serious sexual assault in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Oxford Street between 2.30am and 3am on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

A spokesperson said: "Following a number of other lines of enquiry, police are now releasing CCTV images in the hope that someone will recognise this man who they believe may have information which could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information should call the force via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.