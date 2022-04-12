Two airlifted to hospital after boat runs aground in River Ouse

River Ouse incident
HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter was sent to help after the boat ran aground.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a boat ran aground in the River Ouse near Goole in East Yorkshire

The boat, thought to be carrying underwater civil engineers, hit a mud bank at low tide a short distance from Goole Dock on Tuesday morning, 12 April.

A search and rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard landed close to the vessel, which had three people on board.

Two casualties were taken to hospital

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "The search and rescue helicopter from Humberside has airlifted two people to hospital.

"The Hull Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to secure the helicopter landing site at Hull Royal Infirmary."