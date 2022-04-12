Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a boat ran aground in the River Ouse near Goole in East Yorkshire

The boat, thought to be carrying underwater civil engineers, hit a mud bank at low tide a short distance from Goole Dock on Tuesday morning, 12 April.

A search and rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard landed close to the vessel, which had three people on board.

Two casualties were taken to hospital

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "The search and rescue helicopter from Humberside has airlifted two people to hospital.

"The Hull Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to secure the helicopter landing site at Hull Royal Infirmary."