Two airlifted to hospital after boat runs aground in River Ouse
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a boat ran aground in the River Ouse near Goole in East Yorkshire
The boat, thought to be carrying underwater civil engineers, hit a mud bank at low tide a short distance from Goole Dock on Tuesday morning, 12 April.
A search and rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard landed close to the vessel, which had three people on board.
A Coastguard spokesperson said: "The search and rescue helicopter from Humberside has airlifted two people to hospital.
"The Hull Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to secure the helicopter landing site at Hull Royal Infirmary."