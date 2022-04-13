A gang who plotted to murder a man in Lincoln over a "grudge" have jailed for a total of 97 years.

Sam Davies, 23, was stabbed with a "Rambo-style" knife in Coleridge Gardens on 27 May last year.

Despite open-heart surgery by paramedics, he died from his injuries.

Eimantas Gochman, 20, carried out the attack, but prosecutors said he was part of a conspiracy involving Daniel Heydari, 25, Joe Jameson, 24 and Billy Gill, aged 21.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Jameson and Heydari held a grudge against Mr Davies, who had recently moved back to Lincoln from Nottingham after being caught stealing from a friend of Heydari.

Having returned to Lincoln he also fell out with Jameson, the jury was told.

Prosecutors said the gang conspired to carry out "a brutal killing, ordered and executed in cold blood".

Mobile phone records linked all four attackers.

Gochman, of Sturton Close, Lincoln, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Jameson, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln was sentenced to 25 years.

Heydari, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln, was jailed for 25 years.

Gill, of Hatcliffe Gardens, Lincoln was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Det Supt Richard Myszczyszyn, who led the investigation for the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Sam’s family and loved ones at this time.

"We know that nothing can bring Sam back, but we hope this sentence brings some form of peace and comfort to Sam’s friends and family."