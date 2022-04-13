The grandmother of a British man who is thought to have been captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine says she fears for his life.

Aiden Aslin, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, is believed to have become the first British prisoner of war in the conflict, after he took up arms with the country's marines in the besieged city Mariupol.

The 28-year-old's grandmother, Pam Wells, who still lives in Newark, described the situation as "terrible".

She spoke of her pride at what he was doing but said she is worried about his fate.

"I have to have hope," she told ITV News. "I have a very strong faith and that keeps me going. It's all that's left, although I don't have much hope about Putin – he seems to be a very unjust man.

"I hope that all of the marines will be held as prisoners and not made into martyrs and shot."

Aiden Aslin previously fought in Syria. Credit: Facebook

A former care worker, Mr Aslin previously fought with Kurdish forces in Syria against so-called Islamic State.

He has been in Ukraine for the last four years and is engaged to a Ukrainian woman.

Having been communicating via social media, contact with him was lost in recent days.

A message posted on his behalf from his Twitter account, which is being managed by another person, said: "It's been 48 days, we tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces.

"We have no food and no ammunition. It's been a pleasure everyone, I hope this war ends soon."

For six weeks soldiers battled to defend Mariupol, with many under siege at an abandoned steelworks. Mr Aslin is thought to have been among them.

Mrs Hall said: "Civilians are being shot, killed, left right and centre, without any thought. So what hope have they got? But having said that you have to have hope – it's all that's left."

A building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Russian sources said last night that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including those at the steel plant, have now surrendered.

The Foreign Office has yet to comment on Mr Aslin's alleged capture.

In a direct message to her grandson, Mrs Hall said: "I'm very proud of you Aiden, always have been. I hope you come through this. I want to see you married, settled, children, and all the things that people want for themselves and find their place in life."