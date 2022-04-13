Police have named a man who was knocked down and killed in Leeds after arresting two people on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Joshua Wilson, 26,m suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a black BMW M2 as he was crossing Bradford Road in Stanningley on Monday afternoon. He died at the scene.

The male driver of the M2 was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of a grey BMW X5, which was believed to have been travelling in tandem with the M2, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both have been released on bail pending continuing enquiries.

The West Yorkshire Police Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for information. Anyone with information should call 101.