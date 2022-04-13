Play Brightcove video

One man died in the Dewsbury house fire.

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was recovered following a huge house fire in Ravensthorpe near Dewsbury on the weekend.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Queen Street in the Kirklees, West Yorkshire, town just after midnight on Sunday, April 10.

Five people escaped the flames, and one man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Police say they believe the fire was started deliberately. The body of a man was recovered on Monday.

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and remains in police custody.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This fire has clearly had devastating consequences and resulted in the death of a man who tragically suffered injuries in the fire and building collapse from which there was no chance of survival.

“We are working to make contact with his next of kin who are not UK based.”

“This fire could conceivably have resulted in multiple deaths and it is vital we apprehend those responsible as quickly as possible.”