A 16-year-old has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man in Sheffield.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is one of five people to be questioned following the death of 31-year-old Richard Dentith.

Mr Dentith died from a single stab wound after an incident on Grimesthorpe Road in the early hours of Thursday, 7 April.

The 16-year-old was due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday, 13 April.

Senior investigator Det Chief Insp Phil Etheridge said: "We are continuing to delve deeper into the circumstances that led to Richard’s death.

"My team of detectives are continuing to piece together information and continue to ask that anyone with any dash-cam, CCTV, or footage that can assist with enquiries comes forward and speaks to us."

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday is still being questioned by police.

A 49-year-old man who was also arrested has been bailed as enquiries continue.

Two others, aged 33 and 58, who were arrested on Friday, have been released without charge.