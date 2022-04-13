WARNING: This article contains graphic images some readers might find distressing

Police are appealing for information after a woman was left with life-changing injuries following a dog attack in North East Lincolnshire.

Sam Lodge, 53, was walking home in Grimsby on Friday 1 April when she came across a woman walking a whippet-like animal.

As she bent down to stroke it the dog mauled her face, leaving her with serious injuries.

Despite skin grafts, she has been warned she may have suffered permanent nerve damage.

She said: "At first, I just thought the dog had headbutted me and it wasn't until I got home and washed my face that I realised exactly what had happened. It came as quite a shock."

Sam Lodge has had multiple operations. Credit: MEN Media

She added: "I’d hate to see the dog put to sleep, I love dogs. I just want people to be more careful and tell people if their dog is not safe."

Ms Lodge has had skin from her scalp grafted onto her nose and had to have 16 stitches.

She said: "I don't go out as much at the minute because it's painful for me to walk around in the wind.

"I've got another operation in around three weeks to try and make me look normal again. If I'm honest, I'd like to turn back time.

Sam Lodge in hospital after the attack. Credit: MEN Media

"I'm getting bored of not being in work and I'm really hoping I can highlight to others that they need to make sure dogs are safe before people pet them."

The owner of the dog is described as around 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim and in her early 50s.

She was wearing glasses, dark clothing and a hooded top. The dog is described as a medium sized, whippet type cross.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We would appeal for the owner of this dog to come forward.

"We would also ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that has information that would help with our enquiries."