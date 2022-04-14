Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist died in alleged hit-and-run incident.

A black Honda Civic is believed to have hit a push bike on Wakefield Road, in Normanton, at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, 14 April.

The cyclist – a man in his 30s – suffered fatal injuries.

The car left the scene and was found abandoned a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Det Chief Insp Helen Steele said: "Enquiries are ongoing this morning into what has clearly been a very serious collision in Normanton which has resulted in a man losing his life.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information about the collision, footage of it, or who saw the bike or car in the moments leading up to the crash to contact us."