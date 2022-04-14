A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered following a huge house fire in Dewsbury.

Tahir Nazir, 39, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, 14 April.

Several people were forced to flee a property on Queen Street in Ravensthorpe after fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, 10 April.

One man suffered serious injuries in the incident and a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The fire broke out in the early hours.

The body of the dead man, who has not been named, was only discovered when firefighters went inside to investigate after the incident was over.

West Yorkshire Police said they were trying to contact his relatives, who are believed to live abroad.

Nazir has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and have appealed for anyone with information to call 101.