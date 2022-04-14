Police are looking for a potential witness after a body was pulled from the River Witham in Lincoln.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in the water near to Thorn Bridge, in Waterside North, at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

They retrieved the body of a 66-year-old man. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to trace the man pictured because we believe he may have witnessed an incident in which a man entered the waterway.

"We do not believe he is linked to this incident in any way other than potentially being a witness to it."

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.