A teenager who imprisoned and physically and sexually assaulted a vulnerable man in his own home has been jailed.

19-year-old Mohammed Iqbal of St Catherine Street, met his victim when he sold him a car in April 2020. Shortly after, he repeatedly called his victim and demanded that he drive him around.

After the victim agreed, Iqbal assaulted him verbally, physically and sexually for over a month.

The teenager took away his bank cards and stopped him from buying food or entering rooms in his own home.

Mohammed Iqbal of St Catherine Street, met his victim in 2021. Credit: Google maps

Police were alerted after the victim was beaten "black and blue" in May 2021.

Iqbal was found guilty of modern slavery, two counts of assault and three counts of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Kristy Wright said the "harrowing" case was the first of its kind in Wakefield.

She said: "Iqbal took advantage of someone who was vulnerable and deprived him of his basic rights. When officers found the victim, he had been beaten black and blue, and he was too afraid to speak to us through fear of repercussions."

"I’d like to applaud him on his bravery for speaking out and sharing his experience, which has led to this great result today."