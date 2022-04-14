A lorry load of pet food has set off to help animals rescued from war-torn Ukraine.

About 10 tonnes of supplies were donated to the 'Hull4Ukraine' appeal, but Hull City Council said more dry and tinned food is still needed.

The lorry is travelling to the border between Poland and Ukraine, where millions have fled since the start of the war.

Photographs from the Ukrainian border have shown desperate Ukrainians carrying what they can as they flee the Russian invasion.

Many Ukrainians have fled to the border with their pets. Credit: PA

Many have brought cats, dogs, and other pets with them in their arms as they try to reach safety.

The charity, Hull4Ukraine, was set up in March to organise the city’s humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion.

It is supported by the city’s established Hull4Heroes charity.

In a statement, the council said: "Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the heartbreaking scenes we are seeing in Ukraine, following the country's invasion by Russia.

"As a council we are in regular contact with central government and are ready to provide any support that we can.

"We would like to thank everyone locally who is doing what they can to provide support and rallying behind the people of Ukraine, letting them know they are not alone."