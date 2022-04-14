A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend so viciously that she was temporarily blinded has been jailed.

Callum Currie, 21, left the woman with a shoe imprint on her face in the "horrific assault" at her home in Doncaster.

Police said the victim could have died if two members of the public had not forced their way into the property to stop him.

Currie was convicted of wounding with intent and jailed for 28 months.

PC Gordon Doudie, who investigated for South Yorkshire Police, said: "It is remarkable that Currie’s victim escaped with no life-changing physical injuries. I really do thank the two members of the public who helped her that day – I know the victim credits them with saving her life, as do I."

Sheffield Crown Court heard Currie and his victim were in a relationship for six months.

A number of weeks after they split up, on 26 July last year, he went on a drink and drug binge before tracking her down at her home address.

He beat her until she lost consciousness. She was left unable to see for three days.

PC Doudie said: "This result will hopefully help this woman to put this behind her. I know she is still dealing with significant psychological and emotional scars, but she has shown tremendous courage and tenacity throughout this investigation and court process.

"I hope this sends a message to those who seek to harm those they supposedly love, that justice will be done no matter what."

Currie, formerly of Crossfield Lane, was given an eight-year restraining order.