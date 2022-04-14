Yorkshire Conservative MP calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign

A Yorkshire Conservative MP has called for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

Addressing constituents in a Facebook live, Craig Whittaker, the MP for the Calder Valley, said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should "do the right thing" and step down.

It comes after Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid fines relating to a birthday party held for the PM in the Cabinet room in No 10 in June 2020.

Mr Whittaker said: "Through this process it hasn't been clear if the Prime Minister broke any rules until of course, he's been issued with a fixed term penalty notice this week.

Play Brightcove video

"My expectation is that he and the Chancellor, because both are involved in this, should do the right thing and resign."

The MP, however, said he would not be submit a letter to the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, saying he expects the PM would win the vote which would detract from the government’s “day-to-day” business.

It comes as a Conservative peer quit as a minister over Boris Johnson's Covid breach, which has resulted in the prime minister being fined £50 by the Metropolitan Police.

David Wolfson wrote a resignation letter to the prime minister telling him he was quitting not only over the actual lockdown-breaking events or the PM's "own conduct", but also "the official response to what took place".

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak – and Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie, who was also fined – apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid the fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sought to defend the PM on Wednesday morning, saying he is "human" and did not knowingly break the law.