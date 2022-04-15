Man charged with rape after Barnsley park attack

A 22-year-old man has been charged with rape, following a reported attack near an industrial estate in Barnsley.

It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate at around 10am yesterday (14 April).

A man, of no fixed adobe, but originally from Brighton, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 16 April.