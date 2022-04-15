Novotel Hotel staff taken to hospital after chemical leak in York

Members of staff from a hotel in York have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and North Yorkshire Police were called to the hotel at around 3.30pm today (15 April), to a suspected chemical leak at the Novotel Hotel on Fishergate in York.

16 members of staff have been affected by the leak.

Yorkshire Ambulance attended and two people have been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, the other 14 are currently being monitored.

The leak was identified as chlorine and has been contained.

The hotel was evacuated and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently making checks to ensure the building is safe for guests and staff to return.