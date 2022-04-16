Body found by Lincolnshire police searching for missing teenager

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Grantham area.

Lincolnshire Police posted an appeal yesterday (Friday April 15) for information to help find the teenager named only as Evelyn.

Officers confirmed today (Saturday 16 April) that their searches had been called off.

In a statement a police spokesperson said:"We are saddened to report that a body found in Grantham yesterday evening (15 April) is believed to be that of 15-year-old Evelyn. She had been reported missing on Friday afternoon.

We are supporting her family at this difficult time.

Our thanks go to everyone who shared our media appeal."