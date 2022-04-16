Hundreds celebrate Sikh festival in Leeds

Play Brightcove video

Sikhs across Leeds came together today (16 April) to celebrate Vaisakhi, one of the holiest days in the Sikh calendar.

It is the first time the annual festival has been able to take place since the pandemic began.

Depending on the cycles of the Sikh Calendar, it generally falls on 13 or 14 April and celebrations across the region can take place at different times.

What is Vaisakhi?

Vaisakhi falls in April but is celebrated throughout the month. It is for Sikhs and is a celebration of the birth of the Khalsa.

The Khalsa is the collective of initiated Sikhs that still keep a physical identity (the 5 K's) and code of conduct (to provide food and justice for all) gifted to them by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh scriptural Guru, is on a float as the main focus of the procession.

Gurbani (Hymns) is sung, langar (free food) is served and there are often displays of Sikh martial arts too.

They've been taking place for more than 40 years across the country, and regularly attract crowds of more than 100,000 people.

The parade in West Yorkshire began at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara in Leeds.

How is it celebrated?

Sikhs will visit places of worship called Gurdwaras which will be especially decorated for the occasion.

Usually Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi through a Nagar Kirtan, (Town hymn singing), a procession through their local town led by five initiated Sikhs (Panj Pyare).

'Nagar' means town and 'kirtan' means the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Sikh holy book.

The book is carried in the processions in a place of honour.

Celebrations traditionally include singing and music, as well as reading scriptures out loud and chanting hymns.

Many Sikhs also choose Vaisakhi as the day to be baptised in to the Khalsa brotherhood.

Normally big celebrations take place in the city of Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, which is where Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa.