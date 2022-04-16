A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the death of a cyclist in a hit and run incident in Normanton.

Alan Tankard, aged 31, died after being in collision with a car as he rode his push bike on Wakefield Road on Wednesday 13 April.

Lee Beevers, 26-years-old and from Normanton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle whilst uninsured.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates this morning (16 April) and was remanded into custody to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 13 May 2022

Two people arrested have been released on bail and two people have been released without charge.