Sheffield Children's Hospital biker egg run return's after two year break

An Easter egg run that saw hundreds of bikers deliver chocolate to children in hospital in Sheffield has taken place for the first time since the pandemic started.

The annual Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 but returned on Sunday.

Former World Superbike champion James Toseland led the convoy, with more than 500 people thought to have taken part.

The event is organised by Michael Peat, whose children have been treated at the hospital.

The convoy of bikers ended at Weston Park in the city, opposite the children's hospital, with donated gifts being handed out to children.

The money raised from this year’s Egg Run will help fund a new specially designed bed at the specialist respite care facility at Sheffield Children’s, Ryegate House.

The high-sided bed will have access to ceiling track hoists and oxygen supply, providing a safe sleeping environment for children with complex neurological needs when they are staying overnight.

Lucy Cain, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We’re so grateful to Michael and James for their support to ensure Egg Run continues to be a wonderful day for everyone involved.

“Our young patients love seeing the bikes roar in and the money raised helps ensure its legacy lasts well beyond the Easter weekend, changing lives at Ryegate House long into the future.”