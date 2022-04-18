Man suffers 'serious injuries' after large fight in Leeds

A police cordon is in place after a man suffered "serious injuries' after a fight broke out on a street in Leeds during the early hours of the morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Burton Road in the Beeston area of the city at around 4.45am on Monday to reports of a fight in the street involving several people.

A spokesperson for the force said officers found a man with "serious injuries to his upper arm" after arriving at the scene.

They added enquiries are ongoing to "establish the full facts of what happened".The incident took place near Hunslet Moor Primary School and crime scene investigation teams have been pictured combing the street for clues this morning.