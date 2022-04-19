A man has been jailed 35 years after he sexually abused a nine-year-old boy.

Andre Morton, 49, was a teenager himself when he groomed the boy from the age of five, before beginning to sexually abuse him years later.

Morton, of Beckhill Walk, Meanwood in Leeds, was found guilty by a jury in February this year of several sexual offences.

Camile Morland, prosecuting, told Bradford Crown Court that Morton began abusing the boy in 1986.

The abuse spanned two years, when the boy was between the ages of nine and 11, and Morton himself was 14 or 15.She said: "He [the victim] was to say there was sexualised behaviour, and grooming behaviour that took place before the defendant was 14. It is right to say that the behaviour began when he was around the age of five, and the defendant was around the age of 11...He was frightened of him."She added: "The complainant didn't tell his family, but a disclosure was made to his best friend at the time when they were 14.

"There was a period of time when nothing was said but, on various occasions from 2016 onwards, the complainant would disclose to family members, often at family gatherings, and would be distressed and say he had been abused."Ms Morland said the man has, since the abuse, suffered from nightmares, flashbacks and physical ailments including bleeding.She said: "He had a violent temper. He would wet himself at school and would avoid other children, staying inside at playtimes. [Later] he struggled with intimacy and authority, and would react badly and lose jobs."The court heard the victim reported Morton to police in 2016. He was arrested and interviewed in 2016 and 2018 but denied the allegations.

Morton had previously been jailed for sexually assaulting against a young girl.Deputy Circuit Judge Clayson jailed Morton for seven-and-a-half-years.He told him: "The consequences of what you did to him [the victim] was immense. He has experienced frequent psychological trauma, he has suffered some fits of anger and he has nightmares and flashbacks as well as physical problems."It really is no exaggeration to describe the harm you caused as profound and lifelong. He was clearly frightened of you and speaks of you having a violent temper. It is clear the level of harm he suffered is very severe."Morton has been made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.