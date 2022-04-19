The family of a girl with cerebral palsy who was left "heartbroken" after the theft of her beloved dog have announced that they have been reunited.

Fourteen-year-old Molly Birch took to social media after burglars stole her seven-year-old cocker spaniel, Archie, during a break-in at her home in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, on 8 April.

In a video posted on Facebook, she said Archie and would be "very frightened" and she was "very frightened too".

"He grew up with me since he was a puppy. I want him back home with me," she said.

A Facebook page set up to appeal for information said: "There is a heartbroken young girl at home waiting for his return.

"Archie is a great support to Molly, he helps her through her daily struggles due to her disabilities.

"Molly and Archie are inseparable and have a special, unbreakable bond."

Archie was stolen during a break-in on 8 April. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The appeal went viral, being shared thousands of times.

In a follow-up post on Facebook over the weekend, Molly's supporters announced Archie had been returned, saying: "We have the most amazing news this Easter weekend. We have Archie."

Molly said: "I have never been so happy. It is like a missing piece of my puzzle has been put back in place, making our house a happy place again. Thank you everyone for helping get Archie back home, you have done amazing."

North Yorkshire Police said their investigation was ongoing and they were unable to share further details at this stage.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have thanked everyone, including the media, who shared their appeal to help reunite Archie with his family."