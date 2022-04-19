Investigations are taking place at several properties across Leeds after a gun was fired in what police say was a "targeted" incident involving rival gangs.

Five men have been arrested over the incident in Harehills on Thursday, 14 April.

Police were called to Pasture Road at around 6.30pm and found evidence at the scene of a gun being shot.

A vehicle linked to the incident was stopped in Back Rosebank Crescent, Hyde Park, shortly after 4pm on Monday, but the occupants ran off.

A handgun and ammunition were recovered nearby.

One man was detained nearby. Four other suspects were later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. The five men, all aged in their twenties, remain in custody.

Searches are still taking place in Back Rosebank Crescent. Police said there are scenes at several other addresses across Leeds.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Helen Steele, said: "We always treat the criminal use of firearms on our streets very seriously and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.

"Those enquiries are progressing positively with the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of a viable firearm and ammunition.

"We believe the incident in Pasture Road was targeted and involved rival criminal groups."

Witnesses are being asked to call the force via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.