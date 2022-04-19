Four people were injured after a car that failed to stop for police crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way along the M1.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision near Wakefield on Monday night, 18 April.

The incident happened at around 9.10pm when a black Skoda Fabia drove off from police and travelled south along the northbound carriageway.

It collided with a blue BMW 320 which was driving north between junctions 39 and 40.

The three occupants of the Skoda all suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct because the incident happened after police contact.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.