A man has been jailed over an attack which caused his ex-girlfriend's new partner multiple fractures and a loss of sensation in his face. Justin Emms, of Brookland Road in Bridlington, had been drinking when he went to his ex-girlfriend's house demanding to see his son.

He dragged her new boyfriend into the road and punched him in the face, Hull Crown Court heard.

The man, a joiner, later said in a statement that he was in a lot of pain and could not feel his tongue or cheek. He had trouble speaking and slurred his words after the incident, the court was told.

He said: "I am struggling to get over what has happened to me as a result of this incident and the effect it has had not just on me but the whole family."

Emms, 46, admitted grievous bodily harm as well as assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the incident on 11 December.

Rachel Scott, mitigating, said Emms lost his job in 2020 and had been drinking. He had acted completely out of character, she said.

"He is appalled at his behaviour," said Miss Scott adding that Emms "clearly had a problem with drink".

Judge John Thackray QC told Emms: "The injuries were very significant indeed, both physically and psychologically. You behaved in an appalling fashion. This was a disgraceful incident, having a significant effect upon your victim."

Emms was jailed for eight months and given a five-year restraining order.