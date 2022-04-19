A motorway was closed after the body of a man was found by the side of the road.

Emergency services were called to the M606 near Bradford at around 7am on Tuesday morning, 19 April.

Road closures were put in place at junction 3 A6177 Rooley Lane (Staygate Roundabout) to junction 2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates), causing congestion. Motorists were warned to avoid the area.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are attending on the M606 after a man's body was found by the side of the motorway just before 7am.

"Enquiries are on-going to establish what has happened."

All closures were later lifted and the M606 has fully reopened.